AlmaLinux 9 Beta Released For Testing As No-Cost RHEL9 Alternative

Following the RHEL 9.0 Beta from last November and CentOS Stream 9 for the bleeding-edge RHEL9, the AlmaLinux crew today announced their 9.0 beta milestone. AlmaLinux over the past year has proven itself capable as a popular, community-based RHEL alternative that started after Red Hat announced it would discontinue the no-cost CentOS Linux downstream.
AlmaLinux 9 Beta tracks the changes found in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 and has switched over to using the Linux 5.14 kernel and many package updates over RHEL8 / AlmaLinux 8 like using the GCC 11 system compiler, Python 3.9, PHP 8.0, and more. See the beta release notes for more details on the AlmaLinux 9.0 Beta changes.
Today's AlmaLinux 9.0 Beta is for all supported architectures including x86_64, AArch64, PPC64LE, and s390x.
AlmaLinux 9.0 Beta can be downloaded from mirrors.almalinux.org.
Add A Comment