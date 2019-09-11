Acer Begins Publishing UEFI Firmware Updates For Linux Users On LVFS For Fwupd
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 11 September 2019 at 09:09 AM EDT. 3 Comments
Following a lengthy evaluation period, Acer is the latest hardware manufacturer offering firmware updates for their products via the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for easily applying these updates from the Linux desktop with Fwupd.

Acer joins the likes of Dell, HP, Lenovo and other manufacturers in offering firmware updates (primarily UEFI updates, but also other firmware files) via LVFS/Fwupd.

Red Hat's Richard Hughes noted that the Acer LVFS roll-out began with the Aspire A315 laptop and its firmware updates while other device models will be following soon. The Acer Aspire 3 A315-55 laptop is a low-end Intel powered notebook with some models featuring NVIDIA graphics, 1080p display, and shipping Windows 10 by default.
