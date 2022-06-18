AOM AV1 v3.4 Encoder Brings Better Performance
18 June 2022
Google engineers on Friday released AOM AV1 v3.4 as the newest version of this open-source AV1 CPU-based video encoder.

AOM-AV1 v3.4 delivers yet more performance improvements to speed-up video encode performance as well as memory optimizations. There are also compression efficiency enhancements, perceptual quality improvements, and other changes.

Among the performance optimizations noted for AOM v3.4 include:
* ~10% speedup in good quality mode encoding.
* ~7% heap memory reduction in good quality encoding mode for speed 5 and 6.
* Ongoing improvements to intra-frame encoding performance on Arm
* Faster encoding speed for "--deltaq-mode=3" mode.
* ~10% speedup for speed 5/6, ~15% speedup for speed 7/8, and ~10% speedup for speed 9/10 in real time encoding mode
* ~20% heap memory reduction in still-picture encoding mode for 360p-720p resolutions with multiple threads
* ~13% speedup for speed 6 and ~12% speedup for speed 9 in still-picture encoding mode.
* Optimizations to improve multi-thread efficiency for still-picture encoding mode.

More details on all of the AOM AV1 v3.4 improvements, changes, and fixes via this Git commit.

I've already started some benchmarks of AOM AV1 v3.4 and indeed seeing nice uplift over v3.3. Below are some quick benchmarks carried out on an Intel Core i5 12600K Alder Lake system:














More AOM AV1 v3.4 benchmarks on other CPUs will be coming in via this test profile page.
