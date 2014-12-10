RADV Vulkan Driver Manages Launch-Day Support For AMD Navi 10/12/14 GPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 7 July 2019 at 01:38 PM EDT. 7 Comments
AMD --
Leading up to today's Radeon RX 5700 "Navi" series launch it was looking like there wouldn't be any support within Mesa's Radeon "RADV" Vulkan driver for this community-maintained open-source implementation. But the open-source developers at Valve managed to not only deliver Navi 10 support but also Navi 12 and Navi 14 are also supported with this new Mesa 19.2 code.

Various folks at AMD didn't believe the "community" RADV developers at the likes of Valve and Red Hat were provided with samples or documentation in advance, but however it turned out, Valve developer Samuel Pitoiset along with Google developer Bas Nieuwenhuizen managed to land the Navi/GFX10 enablement code just minutes ago into Mesa 19.2 Git.


The code is just about one thousand lines on top of the existing RADV GFX9 support. Interestingly, some 600 lines of that code is just for bringing up the NGG (Next Generation Geometry) support for vertex shaders. So overall at least from the Vulkan driver side it wasn't much new code for driving Navi, granted, it also leverages the Navi support within the AMDGPU kernel driver and LLVM shader compiler.

It's not clear at this stage how well optimized RADV is for the Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT if it will be like RadeonSI where a lot of additional optimizations are pending. At least though this means Mesa 19.2 due out around the end of August / early September will have both open-source OpenGL and Vulkan support for these new GPUs.

Also somewhat entertaining is that this RADV Navi support has beat out AMD's official Vulkan Linux driver "AMDVLK" for Navi support as that is still pending and expected in the days ahead once finishing up its internal/legal reviews.

I'll have up some new RadeonSI+RADV benchmarks on the RX 5700 and RX 5700XT to allow for any imminent optimizations/fixes to land.
7 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
AMD Releases Firmware Update To Address SEV Vulnerability
One Of AMD's Leading LLVM Compiler Experts Jumped Ship To Unity
VKHR - An AMD-Backed Open-Source Hair Renderer In Vulkan
AMD Zen 2 CPUs Come With A Few New Instructions - At Least WBNOINVD, CLWB, RDPID
AMD Licensing RDNA Graphics IP To Samsung For Smartphones & More
The ROCm Enablement Tool Makes It Easier To Setup AMD's Open-Source Compute Stack
Popular News This Week
Valve Has Been Developing A New Mesa Vulkan Shader Compiler For Radeon
The Linux Kernel Getting Fixed Up For Booting On Some Intel Systems - No "8254"
A Look At What's On The Table For Linux 5.3 Features
Ubuntu 19.10 Indeed Working On "Experimental ZFS Option" In Ubiquity Installer
Debian 10.0 "Buster" Now Available - Powered By Linux 4.19, GNOME + Wayland
AMD Radeon Pro WX 3200 Announced As A Small Form Factor $199 USD Workstation Card