Xfce's Wayland Compositor Code Continues Improving

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 14 May 2023 at 05:15 AM EDT. 30 Comments

A status update was posted this week around xfwm4-wayland with the Xfce Wayland compositor code.Xfce developer Adlo continues working on rewriting xfwm4-wayland as part of the effort to provide native and clean Wayland support as part of this lightweight, GTK-based desktop environment. Adlo has regularly posted status updates to the Wayland mailing list as part of this effort.

"Changes in my latest rewrite of xfwm4-wayland:



The Wayland compositor now uses some of xfwm4's original code.



As I have said before, the X11 and Wayland versions of the compositor are now in the same binary and the compositor now uses the wlr-scene API."

Adlo's latest status update notes:Those interested in this Xfce Wayland compositor effort can find more details via GitHub