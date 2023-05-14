Xfce's Wayland Compositor Code Continues Improving
A status update was posted this week around xfwm4-wayland with the Xfce Wayland compositor code.
Xfce developer Adlo continues working on rewriting xfwm4-wayland as part of the effort to provide native and clean Wayland support as part of this lightweight, GTK-based desktop environment. Adlo has regularly posted status updates to the Wayland mailing list as part of this effort.
Adlo's latest status update notes:
"Changes in my latest rewrite of xfwm4-wayland:
The Wayland compositor now uses some of xfwm4's original code.
As I have said before, the X11 and Wayland versions of the compositor are now in the same binary and the compositor now uses the wlr-scene API."
Those interested in this Xfce Wayland compositor effort can find more details via GitHub.
30 Comments