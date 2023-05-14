Xfce's Wayland Compositor Code Continues Improving

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 14 May 2023 at 05:15 AM EDT. 30 Comments
DESKTOP
A status update was posted this week around xfwm4-wayland with the Xfce Wayland compositor code.

Xfce developer Adlo continues working on rewriting xfwm4-wayland as part of the effort to provide native and clean Wayland support as part of this lightweight, GTK-based desktop environment. Adlo has regularly posted status updates to the Wayland mailing list as part of this effort.


Adlo's latest status update notes:
"Changes in my latest rewrite of xfwm4-wayland:

The Wayland compositor now uses some of xfwm4's original code.

As I have said before, the X11 and Wayland versions of the compositor are now in the same binary and the compositor now uses the wlr-scene API."

Those interested in this Xfce Wayland compositor effort can find more details via GitHub.
30 Comments
Related News
System76 Making Progress With COSMIC Desktop - 10-bit Color Support Added, HDR Plans
System76-Scheduler 2.0.1: "Significant" Reduction In CPU/RAM Use, Gamescope Detection
Red Hat's HDR Hackfest Sounds Like It Was A Success
Redesigned Flathub Site Launches For Flatpak Apps
LXQt 1.3 Released While Qt6 Porting Remains A Work-In-Progress
System76 Making COSMIC Improvements To Their Launcher, Better Performance
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Asahi Linux To Users: Please Stop Using X.Org
KDE Developers In Germany Planning For Plasma 6.0
Intel Issues New CPU Microcode Going Back To Gen8 For New, Undisclosed Security Updates
Steam Beta Now Honors KDE & GNOME Global Scaling Factor
Failing A PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD In Less Than 3 Minutes Without Extra Cooling
RISC-V With Linux 6.4 Adds Hibernation / Suspend-To-Disk Support
Linus Torvalds Cleans Up The Intel LAM Code In Linux 6.4
Linux 6.4-rc1 Released With Intel LAM, Several New AMD Features, More Rust Code & Early Apple M2