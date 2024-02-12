Intel Releases x86-simd-sort 5.0 With 4~5x Faster C++ Object Sorting Using AVX-512

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 12 February 2024 at 04:03 PM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL
It's been nearly one year to the day since outlining intel's AVX-512 powered sorting library to offer blazing fast sort speeds. Over the past year has brought the 1.0 release, new algorithms in v2.0, AVX2 support and more AVX-512 optimizations in v4.0, and now today Intel is out with x86-simd-sort 5.0 with yet more performance improvements.

The x86-simd-sort 5.0 release introduces a new API to sort custom-defined C++ objects via object_qsort. This new sort support of custom C++ objects can be 4~5x faster than using std::sort on AVX-512 systems but ultimately the performance impact will vary based upon the custom class.

Intel and AMD AVX-512 CPUs


The x86-simd-sort 5.0 release also adds a new keyvalue_qsort API to sort arrays representing key-value pairs and is much faster with this new API. The v5.0 release also adds AVX2 support for the argosrt and argselect methods. Those AVX2 additions have already landed into upstream NumPy for NumPy 2.0 with that Python library having been one of the initial adopters of this high performance Intel library.

Downloads and more details on Intel's x86-simd-sort 5.0 release via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
The Ongoing Open-Source Work To Enable Webcam Support On Recent Intel Laptops
Intel Arrow Lake Graphics Support Ready For Linux 6.9
Intel Arrow Lake OpenGL & Vulkan Driver Support Merged For Mesa 24.1
Intel Begins Rolling Out APX & AVX10 Binaries For Their Linux Distribution
Intel Thread Director Virtualization Patches Boost Some Workloads By ~14%
Intel Open Image Denoise Rolls Out Metal Support, Expanded AArch64 Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Orange Pi Neo Coming As A Ryzen 7 + Linux Powered Handheld Device
Microsoft Confirms Bringing Sudo For Windows, Is Open-Source Too
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Aims For A Nice Desktop Provisioning Experience
Xfce 4.20 Aiming For Usable Wayland Support While Maintaining X11 Compatibility
Cyberus Develops Open-Source KVM Backend For VirtualBox
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Leaning Toward Low-Latency Kernel Optimizations By Default
Mozilla Has A New CEO To Focus On The Future
The Greenfield In-Browser Wayland Compositor Is Fast Enough For Gaming