Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Intel Releases x86-simd-sort v1.0 Library For High Performance AVX-512 Sorting
Intel today released x86-simd-sort 1.0 as this C++ header file library for SIMD-based 16 / 32 / 64 bit data type sorting. Currently this header-only library is just providing an AVX-512 based quicksort implementation while it will be interesting to see if they eventually add AVX/AVX2 for making x86-simd-sort more robust.
With the x86-simd-sort 1.0 release it's a tagged milestone to match what was upstreamed into Numpy. As of v1.0 there is AVX-512 quicksort implemented for float16, uint16_t, int16_t, float, uint32_t, int32_t, double, uint64_t, and int64_t data types.
This AVX-512 quicksort library works for Intel AVX-512 enabled processors as well as new AMD Zen 4 (Ryzen 7000 series / 4th Gen EPYC) processors also boasting AVX-512.
Cheers to Intel with all their continued great open-source software work.
Version 1.0 of this library can be downloaded from GitHub. Now that there's a declared 1.0 release it will be interesting to see what other software projects may decide to make use of this AVX-512 optimized quicksort. Intel makes this library public under a BSD 3-Clause License.