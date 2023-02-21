Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
openSUSE Leap 15.5 Beta Released For Testing
OpenSUSE Leap 15 debuted back in 2018 and the Leap 15.5 milestone is expected to be the last update in this line-up as SUSE/openSUSE developers remain quite active in the Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) as their next-gen Linux base.
OpenSUSE Leap 15.5 Beta brings a number of updated packages like a newer Mesa driver stack, easier H.264 codec support, and many other software updates. OpenSUSE Leap 15.5 intends to stick to using the Linux 5.14 kernel series that it has been on and on the desktop side will be riding with the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS series. OpenSUSE Leap 15.5 will be supported across x86_64, AArch64, PowerPC, and s390x architectures.
The OpenSUSE 15.5 release candidate period is expected to take place in April. The openSUSE Leap 15.5 stable release is currently marked for 7 June.
More information on today's openSUSE Leap 15.5 Beta promotion via news.opensuse.org. Those wanting to help in testing the beta can find the new ISOs via get.opensuse.org.