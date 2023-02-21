openSUSE Leap 15.5 Beta Released For Testing

Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 21 February 2023 at 07:19 AM EST. 4 Comments
SUSE
The openSUSE Leap 15.5 Beta builds have begun for helping to test out this Linux distribution update that is planned to be the last of the Leap 15 series.

OpenSUSE Leap 15 debuted back in 2018 and the Leap 15.5 milestone is expected to be the last update in this line-up as SUSE/openSUSE developers remain quite active in the Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) as their next-gen Linux base.

OpenSUSE Leap 15.5 Beta brings a number of updated packages like a newer Mesa driver stack, easier H.264 codec support, and many other software updates. OpenSUSE Leap 15.5 intends to stick to using the Linux 5.14 kernel series that it has been on and on the desktop side will be riding with the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS series. OpenSUSE Leap 15.5 will be supported across x86_64, AArch64, PowerPC, and s390x architectures.

openSUSE Leap 15.5 Beta


The OpenSUSE 15.5 release candidate period is expected to take place in April. The openSUSE Leap 15.5 stable release is currently marked for 7 June.

More information on today's openSUSE Leap 15.5 Beta promotion via news.opensuse.org. Those wanting to help in testing the beta can find the new ISOs via get.opensuse.org.
4 Comments
Related News
openSUSE Making It Easier To Install H.264 Codec Support
openSUSE ALP "Punta Baretti" Prototype Released With More Changes
openSUSE Is Still Looking For Users To Step Up And Maintain 32-bit x86 Support
openSUSE's D-Installer Adds LVM & Full Disk Encryption Configuration
openSUSE Tumbleweed Begins Transitioning To x86-64-v2 CPU Requirements
openSUSE Leap Micro 5.3 Released For Modern, Lightweight Linux OS
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Publishes Blazing Fast AVX-512 Sorting Library, Numpy Switching To It For 10~17x Faster Sorts
Linux's SystemV Filesystem Support Being Orphaned
Linux 6.3 Introducing Hardware Noise "hwnoise" Tool
Linux Looks To Retire Itanium/IA64 Support
Intel Open-Sources Its OpenCL CPU-Based Runtime
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Enters Its Soft Freeze
AMD Has Many New CPU/GPU Features Ready For Linux 6.3
Firefox 110 Released With Better WebGL Performance, GPU-Accelerated 2D Canvas