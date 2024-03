XWayland-Run 0.0.3 Adds Support For KDE's KWin

Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.

Since last year Red Hat engineers have been developing xwayland-run and wlheadless-run for spawning X11 clients within its own dedicated XWayland rootful instance and for running a Wayland client on a set of supported Wayland headless compositors, respectively. The intent is on improving the Wayland headless experience as well as being able to get classic X11 sessions up and running via rootful XWayland. Out today is the XWayland-Run v0.0.3 release.Notable with xwayland-run 0.0.3 is adding support for KDE's KWin compositor to these utilities. This newest version also brings code clean-ups, running Mutter-based compositors now within their own D-Bus session, and other fixes.

Downloads and more details on the xwayland-run 0.0.3 update for these helper programs via FreeDesktop.org GitLab