XWayland-Run 0.0.3 Adds Support For KDE's KWin
Notable with xwayland-run 0.0.3 is adding support for KDE's KWin compositor to these utilities. This newest version also brings code clean-ups, running Mutter-based compositors now within their own D-Bus session, and other fixes.
Downloads and more details on the xwayland-run 0.0.3 update for these helper programs via FreeDesktop.org GitLab.