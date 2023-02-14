XWayland 23.1 Aims For Release In March With New Features
Planning and early preparations are underway to get out XWayland 23.1 as the next feature release by the end of March.
Red Hat engineer Olivier Fourdan has again stepped up to manage the next XWayland feature release. He's hoping to branch the XWayland 23.1 code later this week, issue an XWayland 23.1 release candidate next week, a second release candidate in early March, and then to issue the XWayland 23.1.0 stable release around 22 March.
For those relying on XWayland to run X11 games/applications atop a Wayland environment, XWayland 23.1 is quite a significant release. Among the new features with XWayland 23.1 are support for high resolution scroll wheel support, DMA-BUF v4 feedback support, skipping GLAMOR with the Mesa Softpipe driver, fixing GBM for drivers without explicit modifier support, using Wayland/XDG output names for RandR, and other changes.
For end-users having high resolution scroll-wheel support is one of the most exciting changes with XWayland 23.1. The updated DMA-BUF feedback support though is important too as moving foeqard will allow for scanout modifiers to be delivered from Wayland compositors to X11 applications/games. Plus there are bug fixes and other minor enhancements coming with XWayland 23.1.
The basic plans for the XWayland 23.1 release have been laid out on the xorg-devel mailing list.
Wayland 1.22 meanwhile is working towards a release in early April.
2 Comments