More Wine Wayland Code Submitted For Review - Part 6

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 31 August 2023 at 05:58 AM EDT. 1 Comment
WINE
As part of the long ongoing effort around Wine Wayland support for upstream in order to be able to utilize Wayland directly without a reliance on XWayland when running Windows games/apps, the sixth part to that enablement has been posted for review.

Over the past few months there's been a lot of Wine Wayland code upstreamed while we hold out hope that by the Wine 9.0 stable release in early 2024 that there will manage to be decent Wayland support out-of-the-box for this open-source software to enjoy Windows games and applications on Linux. Alexandros Frantzis of Collabora on Wednesday opened up the sixth round of work for enabling this Wine Wayland driver.

The sixth part of this work is around wl_pointer events handling for mouse events with the Wine Wayland driver. This is for proper handling of enter / leave / absolute motion / button / axis events for interacting with applications via a mouse. There is also integration around updating the cursor image.

Wine Wayland Part 6 pull request


There are some known issues at hand while the code is being under review by other Wine developers. Those interested in learning more about this sixth step of Wine Wayland enablement can do so via the WineHQ GitLab.
