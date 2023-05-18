Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
More Wine Wayland Code Has Been Merged
Merged yesterday was "part 3" of the Wine Wayland driver, which is the code for handling dynamic Wayland output (wl_output) events. This allows for the Wine driver to handle dynamic events from the Wayland compositor and to in turn propagate that information to the Windows Win32 (Wine) display settings.
Those interested in the technical details on this now-merged code for Wine Wayland dynamic output events can see this merge request.
It's good seeing the continued movement on the Wayland support for Wine and hopefully by next year's Wine 9.0 stable release there will be good support in place.