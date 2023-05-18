More Wine Wayland Code Has Been Merged

25 May 2023
Since the early bits of Wine Wayland support were merged back in March for building up a native Wayland display driver, Alexandros Frantzis has continued submitting more of the code for review and upstreaming. Wednesday marked the third chunk of Wine Wayland code to be merged.

Merged yesterday was "part 3" of the Wine Wayland driver, which is the code for handling dynamic Wayland output (wl_output) events. This allows for the Wine driver to handle dynamic events from the Wayland compositor and to in turn propagate that information to the Windows Win32 (Wine) display settings.

Those interested in the technical details on this now-merged code for Wine Wayland dynamic output events can see this merge request.

It's good seeing the continued movement on the Wayland support for Wine and hopefully by next year's Wine 9.0 stable release there will be good support in place.
