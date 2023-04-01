Wine-Staging 8.5 Adds Patches To Allow Diablo IV To Run Without Errors

Following yesterday's Wine 8.5 bi-weekly development release, Wine-Staging 8.5 is out for this experimental/testing version where some 500+ extra patches are applied atop the upstream Wine code-base.

With Wine-Staging 8.5 there are 537 patches being carried atop what's found in upstream Wine. Notable with this bi-weekly staging release is adding some patches that allow the game Diablo IV to run without reporting errors. Diablo IV is a game from Blizzard that is still in development and slated for release in June. In March the beta of Diablo IV opened up and that's what is being reported for the Wine errors.

Diablo IV cover


This merge request adds a few device GPU properties needed by Diablo IV and Wine-Staging 8.5 has picked up those patches for DEVPKEY_Device_RemovalPolicy, DEVPKEY_Device_BusNumber, and DEVPKEY_Device_MatchingDeviceId. In turn with these properties present in Wine-Staging it's now said to be able to run now without reporting errors. Hopefully these patches will find their way to upstream Wine soon.

The only other new code with Wine-Staging 8.5 is for addressing this issue when installing or updating Battle.net runs into Qt errors. That's been a regression since Wine 7.19.

The latest Wine and Wine-Staging sources and binaries are available from WineHQ.org.
