Wine-Based Hangover 8.11 Begins Integrating FEX Emulator Support

The Hangover open-source project has been working on supporting Windows apps and games on other CPU architectures like AArch64 running Linux. RISC-V and POWER9 are other CPU architectures of interest for enabling Hangover support. Besides leveraging the Wine software, Hangover to date has relied on the QEMU emulator as part of the implementation while now they have begun integrating FEX support too.

FEX-Emu is a successful open-source project for running x86_64 Linux games and other Linux x86 binaries on AArch64. In the context of Hangover, it's about allowing the use of FEX as an alternative to the existing QEMU-based emulation.

The FEX integration is considered "mostly done" while needing more fixes for invalidation and exception handling.

Hangover 8.11


Today marks the release of Hangover 8.11 based off upstream Wine 8.11 and it brings initial FEX integration as a new emulator plus has improved the project's build instructions. This is also considered the "first major release" of the Hangover software following the prior development releases.

Downloads and more details on Hangover 8.11 via GitHub.
