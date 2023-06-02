Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Hangover 0.8.9 Released For Running More Windows Games/Apps On ARM Linux
Earlier this year German developer André Zwing restarted work on Hangover as a pairing of Wine and QEMU for running Windows x86/x64 games and applications on ARM Linux as well as there having been some work done in the past for POWER and interest expressed by some that this could also help in getting Windows programs running on RISC-V. The Hangover restart came after the WoW64 support has come together nicely upstream in Wine.
Since the project restart earlier this year there have been a number of new Hangover releases to bring fixes and improvements. On Thursday was the release of Hangover 0.8.9 that brought more bug fixes, performance improvements, and lowering the number of patches carried by Hangover against upstream Wine.
Downloads and more details on the Hangover open-source project via GitHub.