Hangover 0.8.9 Released For Running More Windows Games/Apps On ARM Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 2 June 2023 at 06:24 AM EDT. Add A Comment
WINE
By pairing Wine and QEMU, Hangover continues as one of the open-source projects working to allow Windows games/apps run on other architectures like AArch64 and potentially POWER, RISC-V, and others too.

Earlier this year German developer André Zwing restarted work on Hangover as a pairing of Wine and QEMU for running Windows x86/x64 games and applications on ARM Linux as well as there having been some work done in the past for POWER and interest expressed by some that this could also help in getting Windows programs running on RISC-V. The Hangover restart came after the WoW64 support has come together nicely upstream in Wine.


Since the project restart earlier this year there have been a number of new Hangover releases to bring fixes and improvements. On Thursday was the release of Hangover 0.8.9 that brought more bug fixes, performance improvements, and lowering the number of patches carried by Hangover against upstream Wine.

Downloads and more details on the Hangover open-source project via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Wine-Staging 8.9 Ships With The Very Latest VKD3D Code
Wine 8.9 Released With More Wayland Bits, Mono 8.0 Upgrade
More Wine Wayland Code Has Been Merged
CodeWeavers Now Controlled By An Employee Ownership Trust
Wine-Staging 8.8 Down To Less Than 500 Patches Atop Wine
Wine 8.8 Released - Starts Working On ARM64EC Module Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
XFS Metadata Corruption On Linux 6.3 Tracked Down To One Missing One-Line Patch
System76 Virgo Aims To Be The Quietest Yet Most Performant Linux Laptop
Those Using The XFS File-System Will Want To Avoid Linux 6.3 For Now
Intel Arc Graphics A750/A770 Quick Linux Competition With The Radeon RX 7600
Linux Patches Improve VM Guest Performance When The Host Encounters Memory Pressure
Vulkan 1.3.251 Released With One New Extension Worked On By Valve, Nintendo & Others
Wine 8.9 Released With More Wayland Bits, Mono 8.0 Upgrade
KDE Plasma 6.0's Night Color Mode Will Work With NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver