Wine 9.0-rc5 Released With 22 Fixes From Game Crashes To Performance Issues

The fifth release candidate of Wine 9.0 is now available for enjoying Windows games and applications on Linux, Chrome OS, and other platforms.

Over the past week Wine 9.0-rc5 has picked up 22 known fixes. We're working our way toward the Wine 9.0 stable release that should be out within the next couple of weeks.

Wine 9.0-rc5 fixes range from AArch64 (64-bit Arm) fixes to various software crashing on startup, performance regressions, and different game issues being resolved. The full list of fixes comprising Wine 9.0-rc5 can be found via WineHQ.org.

Wine 9.0 is set to introduce the initial Wine Wayland driver, updated VKD3D for Direct3D 12 on Vulkan support, some prep work for HDR game support, continued ARM 64-bit work, renewed work on supporting the DirectMusic API, support to register URL protocol handlers on Linux, and countless fixes and other compatibility enhancements.
