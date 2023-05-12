Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Wine 8.8 Released - Starts Working On ARM64EC Module Support
The official release highlights for Wine 8.8 include:
- More work towards full PE support in the PostScript driver.
- Initial support for loading ARM64EC modules.
- More work on IME restructuration.
- Various bug fixes.
Continued Portable Executable (PE) work is important and nice to see. Most exciting with Wine 8.8 is the start of support for loading ARM64EC modules. ARM64EC is the new ABI with Windows 11 on Arm for "Emulation Compatible" that allow constructing new native apps or for incrementally transitioning x86 64-bit (x64) software to Arm.
More details on the ARM64EC ABI via the Microsoft documentation.
There are also 18 known bug fixes with Wine 8.8. Downloads and more details at WineHQ.org.