Wine 8.8 Released - Starts Working On ARM64EC Module Support

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 12 May 2023 at 06:11 PM EDT. Add A Comment
WINE
Wine 8.8 is out as another bi-weekly development release of this open-source software for running Windows games and applications on Linux, Chrome OS, and other platforms.

The official release highlights for Wine 8.8 include:
- More work towards full PE support in the PostScript driver.
- Initial support for loading ARM64EC modules.
- More work on IME restructuration.
- Various bug fixes.

Continued Portable Executable (PE) work is important and nice to see. Most exciting with Wine 8.8 is the start of support for loading ARM64EC modules. ARM64EC is the new ABI with Windows 11 on Arm for "Emulation Compatible" that allow constructing new native apps or for incrementally transitioning x86 64-bit (x64) software to Arm.

Microsoft graphic on ARM64EC


More details on the ARM64EC ABI via the Microsoft documentation.

There are also 18 known bug fixes with Wine 8.8. Downloads and more details at WineHQ.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Wine 8.7 Released With Another 17 Bugs Fixed
Wine 8.0.1 Released With Three Dozen Bugs Fixed
Wine 8.6 Released With Bundled Musl Libc Math Library
Hangover 0.8.5 Released For Running Windows Apps/Games With Wine On AArch64/POWER
Wine-Staging 8.5 Adds Patches To Allow Diablo IV To Run Without Errors
Wine 8.5 Released With VKD3D 1.7 Included, WinRT App Dark Theme
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE Developers In Germany Planning For Plasma 6.0
Vulkan 1.3.250 Released With Another New Extension From Valve
Steam Beta Now Honors KDE & GNOME Global Scaling Factor
AMD openSIL Will Eventually Replace AGESA, Supporting Both Client & Server CPUs
RISC-V With Linux 6.4 Adds Hibernation / Suspend-To-Disk Support
X.Org Foundation To Become Part Of The SFC
Experimental AV2 Support Added To AVIF Image Encoder
AMD SoundWire Merged For Linux 6.4