Wine 8.7 Released With Another 17 Bugs Fixed
Wine 8.7 is out as the newest bi-weekly development release of this open-source software to enjoy running Windows games and applications across Linux / BSDs / macOS / Chrome OS platforms.
Wine 8.7 isn't the most exciting development release in recent times: the only mentioned highlights are moving DXBC shader parsing to the VKD3D project library and more spool file improvements for the PostScript driver. But there are 17 bug fixes at least for the past two weeks.
Wine 8.7's 17 known bug fixes address problems with Street Fighter 4, ReVolt 1207, Unravel, Final Fantasy XI Online, and various other Windows game issues resolved.
Downloads and more details on the Wine 8.7 release via WineHQ.org.
