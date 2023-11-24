Wine 8.21 Released With HiDPI Scaling & Initial Vulkan Code For The Wayland Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 24 November 2023 at 05:15 PM EST. Add A Comment
WINE
Wine 8.21 is out today as the newest bi-weekly development release of Wine and the final one prior to the feature freeze coming up in two weeks.

Notable with the Wine 8.21 release is the continued work on the Wine Wayland driver. This native Wayland support for Wine now includes initial HiDPI scaling support as well as the initial Vulkan support. The Vulkan support isn't yet fully usable but is working on getting all the pieces in order and will be interesting to see what more squeezes into the Wine Wayland driver prior to the code freeze for Wine 9.0.

Wine Wayland


Collabora's Alexandros Frantzis is doing a great job on the Wine Wayland driver and getting all of the pieces upstream. HiDPI is certainly important with today's displays and the Vulkan support is important for modern Windows games expected to work with Wine on Wayland.

Also significant with Wine 8.21 is the start of supporting the ARM64EC target. ARM64EC is a new ABI for Windows 11 apps on Arm. ARM64EC is for "Emulation Compatible" and is for helping to build new native apps or incrementally moving from x64 apps to native ARM64. More details on ARM64EC can be found via the Microsoft documentation. This Wine 8.21 state of ARM64EC is just the very early start of eyeing support for this functionality.

Wine 8.21 also has updates to the locale database and around 29 known bug fixes. The bug fixes range from Wayland driver fixes to Direct3D 10 issues resolved to various game and application fixes.

Downloads and more details on today's Wine 8.21 development release via WineHQ.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Vulkan Support Begins Landing For Wine's Wayland Driver
Wine Wayland Driver Lands Improved HiDPI Support
Wine 8.20 Closes 13 Year Old Bug To Register URL Protocol Handlers On Linux
Hangover 8.19 Improves Box64 Integration For Running Windows Apps On AArch64 Wine
Wine 8.19 Released With Updated Mono, More DirectMusic Code
The Ongoing Work For Native Wine Wayland Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
64-bit ARM Linux Kernel Against CPU-Specific Optimizations: "Pretty Unmaintainable"
LLVM Now Using PGO For Building x86_64 Windows Release Binaries: ~22% Faster Builds
Firefox 120 Ready With Global Privacy Control, WebAssembly GC On By Default
Vulkan Support Begins Landing For Wine's Wayland Driver
SteamOS 3.5.5 Released To Stable With Steam Deck OLED Support & Many Other Changes
Linux 6.6 Formally Becomes This Year's LTS Kernel
Ubuntu 23.10 Is Maxing Out Zstd Compression For Its Kernel Build
KDE Addressing A Spike In Bug Reports Following The Plasma 6 Alpha