Wine Wayland Driver Lands Improved HiDPI Support

The newest Wine Wayland driver code to be merged is improved HiDPI support.Alexandros Frantzis with Collabora has seen his "part 9" code upstreamed for the in-progress Wine Wayland driver. This effort to allow Wine to natively interact with Wayland desktops rather than going through XWayland continues to be improved upon ahead of the Wine 9.0 code freeze beginning in December.This part nine code of the Wine Wayland driver adds support for scaled HiDPI displays. Wine doesn't yet support per-monitor DPI information so for now it relies upon the user setting the best Wine system DPI level.

Those interested in this now-merged initial Wine Wayland HiDPI support can see this GitLab merge request for all of the details.There is already a merge request for part 10 of the Wine Wayland driver that is working on enabling Vulkan support for Wayland. This part ten enablement is being split into three merge requests. Now to see if this Vulkan support for the Wine Wayland driver can land in time for the Wine 9.0 stable release...