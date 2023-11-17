Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Vulkan Support Begins Landing For Wine's Wayland Driver
Merged a few minutes ago is the first of approximately three sets of patches for enabling Vulkan support within the Wayland native driver for Wine. This first part has the initial Vulkan surface (VkSurfaceKHR) integration and other basic support code. Still to be submitted for review and inclusion is the swapchain integration and then all of the other specific bits that tie into the windowing system integration / Wayland support.
This Vulkan support is coming ahead of the Wine Wayland's OpenGL support since it actually is more straight-forward while the OpenGL support will ultimately follow. It's still though not until all three Vulkan parts land before Wine users/gamers can begin enjoying Vulkan support for Windows games on Wayland without resorting to XWayland.
Alexandros Frantzis of Collabora continues leading the Wine Wayland work.
See the part 1 merge request for the code accepted to Wine Git today while the two follow-on Vulkan merge requests have yet to be submitted for review. The code though is available via this GitHub branch for those eager to check it out.
It will be interesting to see how much more of this Wine Wayland driver code will land before the feature freeze next month leading up to the Wine 9.0 stable release in January~February.