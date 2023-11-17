Vulkan Support Begins Landing For Wine's Wayland Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 17 November 2023 at 04:24 PM EST. Add A Comment
WINE
A few days ago the Wine Wayland driver merged HiDPI support improvements and now for ending out the week is yet more work to land for Wine's Wayland driver: the first bits of Vulkan enablement.

Merged a few minutes ago is the first of approximately three sets of patches for enabling Vulkan support within the Wayland native driver for Wine. This first part has the initial Vulkan surface (VkSurfaceKHR) integration and other basic support code. Still to be submitted for review and inclusion is the swapchain integration and then all of the other specific bits that tie into the windowing system integration / Wayland support.

This Vulkan support is coming ahead of the Wine Wayland's OpenGL support since it actually is more straight-forward while the OpenGL support will ultimately follow. It's still though not until all three Vulkan parts land before Wine users/gamers can begin enjoying Vulkan support for Windows games on Wayland without resorting to XWayland.

Wine on Wayland
Alexandros Frantzis of Collabora continues leading the Wine Wayland work.


See the part 1 merge request for the code accepted to Wine Git today while the two follow-on Vulkan merge requests have yet to be submitted for review. The code though is available via this GitHub branch for those eager to check it out.

It will be interesting to see how much more of this Wine Wayland driver code will land before the feature freeze next month leading up to the Wine 9.0 stable release in January~February.
Add A Comment
Related News
Wine Wayland Driver Lands Improved HiDPI Support
Wine 8.20 Closes 13 Year Old Bug To Register URL Protocol Handlers On Linux
Hangover 8.19 Improves Box64 Integration For Running Windows Apps On AArch64 Wine
Wine 8.19 Released With Updated Mono, More DirectMusic Code
The Ongoing Work For Native Wine Wayland Support
Wine-Staging 8.18 Brings Patch For An 8 Year Old Bug Report
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox Is Going To Try And Ship With Wayland Enabled By Default
KDE Plasma 6.0 Is Enabling Wayland By Default, Initial Support For HDR-Capable Games
RISC-V With Linux 6.7 Gains Optimized TLB Flushing, Software Shadow Call Stacks
Canonical Launches MicroCloud To Deploy Your Own "Fully Functional Cloud In Minutes"
The Linux 6.7 Merge Window Is Massive With Many New Features
One Of Ubuntu's Great Features Has Been Broken For One Month
OpenZFS Lands Exciting RAIDZ Expansion Feature
Rust-Written GUI Toolkit Slint 1.3 Brings Initial Android Port, Native Styles On Windows