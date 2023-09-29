Wine 8.17 Released With VKD3D 1.9 Upgrade, Initial Window Management For Wayland Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 29 September 2023 at 04:48 PM EDT. 1 Comment
WINE
Wine 8.17 is out today as the newest bi-weekly development release for this open-source software that allows Windows games and applications to run on Linux as well as serving as the basis for Valve's Proton that powers Steam Play.

Wine 8.17 is exciting in that it landed VKD3D 1.9 for its Direct3D 12 implementation over Vulkan. VKD3D 1.9 brings HLSL shading language support improvements, a new utility to inspect DXBC blobs, and other improvements. VKD3D still typically trails that of Valve's downstream VKD3D-Proton that is shipped by Steam Play / Proton.

Also making Wine 8.17 exciting is that it has initial window management support within its native Wayland driver. The merge request opened up earlier this month for basic window management in the Wayland driver code and another step toward ultimately having a nice native Wayland experience for Wine apps.

Wine 8.17 also adds SoundFont support to its DirectMusic implementation. There are 19 known bug fixes in Wine 8.17 that help games from The Elder Scrolls to Dwarf Fortress. Downloads and more details on the Wine 8.17 changes via WineHQ.org.
1 Comment
Related News
CodeWeavers Releases CrossOver 23.5 With A Focus On Boosting macOS Gaming
VKD3D 1.9 Released With HLSL Compiler Improvements, Ability To Inspect DXBC Blobs
Wine Wayland Driver Updated With Basic Window Management Capabilities
Wine-Staging 8.16 Fixes A 16 Year Old Bug For Games Crashing
Wine 8.16 Restarts Work On Implementing Microsoft's Deprecated DirectMusic API
Hangover 8.15 Released With Box64 Integration As PE Library
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is A Wonderful Upstream Contributor To Linux & The Open-Source Community
Linux Terminal Emulators Have The Potential Of Being Much Faster
PipeWire 1.0 Planned For Release Later This Year
Linux's Multi-Grain Timestamps Short-Lived: Removed From The Kernel After A Few Weeks
Linux 6.7 Adding New Feature To Btrfs For The Steam Deck
Reminder: The 2023 Phoronix Premium Oktoberfest/Autumn Special
Blumenkrantz Optimizes Mesa Vulkan Submission Merging - Some Test Cases Improve 1000%+
Firefox 118 Available With Performance Improvements, Automated Translations