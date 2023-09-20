Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Wine Wayland Driver Updated With Basic Window Management Capabilities
This seventh set of Wine Wayland driver enablement patches is on providing basic window management capabilities.
Alexandros Frantzis of Collabora continues leading the charge on getting the winewayland.drv driver operational. This round is focused on the basic window management capabilities, including interactive window resizing, interactive window moving, respecting compositor hints, support for compositor-initiated window closing, and related functionality.
Those interested can see this merge request outlining the latest Wine Wayland feature work. It will be interesting to see how far the Wine Wayland support manages to get ahead of the Wine 9.0 stable release early next year.