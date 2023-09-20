Wine Wayland Driver Updated With Basic Window Management Capabilities

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 20 September 2023 at 01:13 PM EDT. 10 Comments
The latest set of patches for the Wine Wayland driver have been posted for review that continue working on enabling native Wayland support for this open-source software that allows Windows applications and games to be enjoyed under Linux.

This seventh set of Wine Wayland driver enablement patches is on providing basic window management capabilities.

Alexandros Frantzis of Collabora continues leading the charge on getting the winewayland.drv driver operational. This round is focused on the basic window management capabilities, including interactive window resizing, interactive window moving, respecting compositor hints, support for compositor-initiated window closing, and related functionality.

Wine Wayland experimental state


Those interested can see this merge request outlining the latest Wine Wayland feature work. It will be interesting to see how far the Wine Wayland support manages to get ahead of the Wine 9.0 stable release early next year.
