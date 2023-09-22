VKD3D 1.9 Released With HLSL Compiler Improvements, Ability To Inspect DXBC Blobs

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 22 September 2023 at 07:57 PM EDT. Add A Comment
WINE
While VKD3D-Proton continues to be the downstream used by Valve's Steam Play (Proton) and receiving a bulk of the Windows D3D12 gaming optimizations, Wine's upstream VKD3D project continues to evolve for mapping the Direct3D 12 API atop Vulkan. Released on Thursday was VKD3D 1.9 as the newest feature update.

VKD3D 1.9 is out as the latest update to this Direct3D to Vulkan translation library. In turn the VKD3D 1.9 code was already merged into Wine Git ahead of next week's Wine 8.17 release. Among the VKD3D 1.9 highlights are more enhancements to the HLSL shading language compiler, a new utility to inspect the contents of DXBC blobs, and various bug fixes.

VKD3D 1.9 adds support for the ID3D12Fence1 interface within libvkd3d, the libvkd3d-shader library supports many more HLSL features, the VKD3D compiler now honors a "--matrix-storage-order" option, and the vkd3d-dxbc utility is the new offering for inspecting DXBC (DirectX Bytecode) blobs.

More details on the VKD3D 1.9 release via WinHQ.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Wine Wayland Driver Updated With Basic Window Management Capabilities
Wine-Staging 8.16 Fixes A 16 Year Old Bug For Games Crashing
Wine 8.16 Restarts Work On Implementing Microsoft's Deprecated DirectMusic API
Hangover 8.15 Released With Box64 Integration As PE Library
Wine 8.15 Released With Few Changes, 19 Bugs Fixed
More Wine Wayland Code Submitted For Review - Part 6
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Maintainer Of The NVIDIA Open-Source "Nouveau" Linux Kernel Driver Resigns
Valve Is A Wonderful Upstream Contributor To Linux & The Open-Source Community
GCC Preparing To Introduce "-fhardened" Security Hardening Option
Intel To Further Collaborate With Red Hat, Canonical & SUSE For Intel-Optimized Linux Distros
Ubuntu 23.04 & 22.04.3 Installs Haven't Been Following Their Own Security Best Practices
SteamOS 3.5 Rolls Out In Preview On The Steam Deck With Many New Features
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Shown Running On Valve's Steam Deck
Microsoft Releases A Big Update To Windows Subsystem For Linux, New Experimental Options