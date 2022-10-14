Wine 7.19 Released With VKD3D 1.5, MPEG-4 Audio Support

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 14 October 2022 at 06:36 PM EDT. 1 Comment
While the freeze ahead of Wine 8.0 is quickly approaching, Wine 7.19 is out today as the newest development release for this open-source software allowing Windows games and applications to run on Linux and macOS.

Due to WineConf happening last week in Minnesota, Wine 7.19 is coming out after three weeks than the usual bi-weekly release regiment. One of the most notable changes with Wine 7.19 is including VKD3D 1.5 for updated Direct3D 12 on Vulkan support. VKD3D 1.5 updates its HLSL shading language support and has a variety of other improvements.

In addition to VKD3D 1.5, Wine 7.19 adds MPEG-4 audio format support and various other changes:
- Support for storing DOS attributes on disk.
- Bundled vkd3d upgraded to version 1.5.
- Support for MPEG-4 audio format.
- Various bug fixes.

In total there are 17 known bug fixes with Wine 7.19 including addressing problems with various Microsoft programs, the HP Prime Virtual Calculator Emulator, and other games and apps. The full list of Wine 7.19 changes can be found via WineHQ.org.
