VKD3D 1.5 Lands In Wine For Updated Direct3D 12 Over Vulkan

Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 27 September 2022 at 05:46 AM EDT. 2 Comments
VKD3D 1.5 was recently tagged as the newest version of this Direct3D 12 over Vulkan implementation used by Wine and originally an upstream to Valve's VKD3D-Proton. VKD3D 1.5 has been integrated into Wine Git ahead of next week's Wine 7.19 release.

VKD3D 1.5 brings support for more HLSL shading language features and intrinsics. A variety of HLSL capabilities have been implemented in this VKD3D update as well as now supporting type unordered access view loads for multi-component formats. There is better support for HLSL object types inside structures and arrays, implicitly sized array initializers, dot() / ldexp() / lerp() intrinsic functions, constant folding for integer bitwise operations, and other features. There are also a variety of bug fixes with VKD3D 1.5.

As of yesterday VKD3D 1.5 has been imported into Wine Git ahead of next week's Wine 7.19 bi-weekly development snapshot. This is another step ahead for Direct3D 12 support for Windows games/applications on Linux while the best gaming support is still going the route of the downstream Proton + VKD3D-Proton with Valve's Steam Play.
