VKD3D 1.5 Lands In Wine For Updated Direct3D 12 Over Vulkan

VKD3D 1.5 was recently tagged as the newest version of this Direct3D 12 over Vulkan implementation used by Wine and originally an upstream to Valve's VKD3D-Proton. VKD3D 1.5 has been integrated into Wine Git ahead of next week's Wine 7.19 release.VKD3D 1.5 brings support for more HLSL shading language features and intrinsics. A variety of HLSL capabilities have been implemented in this VKD3D update as well as now supporting type unordered access view loads for multi-component formats. There is better support for HLSL object types inside structures and arrays, implicitly sized array initializers, dot() / ldexp() / lerp() intrinsic functions, constant folding for integer bitwise operations, and other features. There are also a variety of bug fixes with VKD3D 1.5.As of yesterday VKD3D 1.5 has been imported into Wine Git ahead of next week's Wine 7.19 bi-weekly development snapshot. This is another step ahead for Direct3D 12 support for Windows games/applications on Linux while the best gaming support is still going the route of the downstream Proton + VKD3D-Proton with Valve's Steam Play.