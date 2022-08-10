Weston 11.0 Alpha Released With Many Improvements For This Wayland Compositor
Since the Weston 10.0 release back in February, Weston has seen a ton of new features, fixes, and lower-level improvements land for this reference Wayland compositor. In going through the lengthy change-log for Weston 11.0 Alpha, some of the highlights include:
- Many fixes and improvements to the DRM back-end.
- Weston's RDP back-end now allows specifying a listener file descriptor from the command-line. The RDP back-end also now has audio support, among many other improvements.
- Numerous OpenGL renderer improvements.
- Dropping systemd-logind support, removing the alternate launchers, and other changes.
- XWayland is now given its own session.
- XWayland with Weston finally supports minimizing of windows! Funny enough, this change was co-authored by several Microsoft engineers...
Microsoft engineers co-authored the XWayland window mimimization support for Weston. Microsoft's WSLg leverages Weston and hence why Microsoft has been making contributions in the Wayland space.
- The necessary changes around supporting heterogeneous heads and outputs.
- Many other bug fixes and improvements.
The full Weston 11.0 Alpha change-log can be found on Wayland-devel.
The plan is to have a Weston 11.0 Beta in about two weeks, the Weston 11.0 RC1 in early September, and to carry out the official Weston 11.0 stable release in mid-September.