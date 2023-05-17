Wayland's Weston 12.0 Released With Multi-GPU Support, PipeWire Backend, Tearing Control

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 17 May 2023 at 03:55 PM EDT. Add A Comment
WAYLAND
Weston 12.0 as Wayland's reference compositor is now available with multiple GPU support in the DRM back-end, support for HDMI content types, support for the Wayland tearing control protocol, plane alpha DRM property handling, a PipeWire back-end, and much more.

Some of the highlights for today's Weston 12.0 stable compositor update include:

- Support for the tearing-control protocol to let clients request to be flipped asynchronously. This can allow tearing if so desired.

- A PipeWire back-end has been merged.

- Multi-GPU support for running a single Weston instance with multiple DRM devices. This adds a new "--additional-devices" option when launching Weston.

- Basic drawing tablet support for Weston.

- Various debugging and profiling improvements.

- Various XWayland compatibility fixes, including to not leak file descriptors on failures.

- Many random DRM back-end updates, including support for the plane alpha DRM property.

- Initial multi-head support for the RDP back-end.

- Weston's Wayland back-end now allows resizing support for XDG-Shell to allow resizing the Weston window on another Wayland compositor.

- xwayland_shell_v1 protocol support.


Wayland/Weston has come a long way since its early days... Picture is back at XDC2012 with Wayland founder Kristian Høgsberg.


More details on the Weston 12.0 release via the release announcement.
Add A Comment
Related News
libei 1.0 Nears For Emulated Input On Wayland
Asahi Linux To Users: Please Stop Using X.Org
Wayland's Weston 12 Alpha Brings Multi-GPU Support, PipeWire Backend, Tearing Control
Wayland 1.22 Released With New Preferred Buffer Scale & Transform Protocol
GTK & Blender Are The Latest Software Supporting Wayland Fractional Scaling
XWayland 23.1 Released With High Resolution Scroll Wheel, DMA-BUF v4 Feedback
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Asahi Linux To Users: Please Stop Using X.Org
Intel Issues New CPU Microcode Going Back To Gen8 For New, Undisclosed Security Updates
Fedora Program Manager Laid Off As Part Of Red Hat Cuts
Linux Features Loved By Microsoft Engineers Working On WSL2
Failing A PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD In Less Than 3 Minutes Without Extra Cooling
Microsoft Aims For Greater Script Execution Control On Linux
System76 Making Progress With COSMIC Desktop - 10-bit Color Support Added, HDR Plans
Xfce's Wayland Compositor Code Continues Improving