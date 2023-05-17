Wayland's Weston 12.0 Released With Multi-GPU Support, PipeWire Backend, Tearing Control

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Weston 12.0 as Wayland's reference compositor is now available with multiple GPU support in the DRM back-end, support for HDMI content types, support for the Wayland tearing control protocol, plane alpha DRM property handling, a PipeWire back-end, and much more.Some of the highlights for today's Weston 12.0 stable compositor update include:- Support for the tearing-control protocol to let clients request to be flipped asynchronously. This can allow tearing if so desired.- A PipeWire back-end has been merged.- Multi-GPU support for running a single Weston instance with multiple DRM devices. This adds a new "--additional-devices" option when launching Weston.- Basic drawing tablet support for Weston.- Various debugging and profiling improvements.- Various XWayland compatibility fixes, including to not leak file descriptors on failures.- Many random DRM back-end updates, including support for the plane alpha DRM property.- Initial multi-head support for the RDP back-end.- Weston's Wayland back-end now allows resizing support for XDG-Shell to allow resizing the Weston window on another Wayland compositor.- xwayland_shell_v1 protocol support.



Wayland/Weston has come a long way since its early days... Picture is back at XDC2012 with Wayland founder Kristian Høgsberg.