WayVNC 0.8 Adds Auto Server-Side Resizing Of Headless Outputs, Detached Mode
WayVNC 0.8 was released this weekend as the VNC server for wlroots-based Wayland compositors like Sway. WayVNC attaches to wlroots-using compositors and creators virtual input devices and exposes the display via the RFB protocol for the lack of Wayland having any standardized VNC-type support for remote/network computing.
The WayVNC 0.8 release adds support for transient seats via the ext-transient-seat-v1 protocol. The ext-transient-seat-v1 protocol isn't yet implemented by any major compositor release yet but should see adoption moving forward. With ext_transient_seat_v1 that had been three years in the making, this allows privileged clients to create independent seats that will be removed from the compositor when the client destroys its transient seat. This is intended for use with virtual input protocols such as the virtual keyboard and virtual pointer protocols.
WayVNC 0.8 also adds support for automatic server-side resizing of headless outputs and a new detached mode that allows WayVNC to attach/detach from a running compositor.
The WayVNC update also brings a number of bug fixes as noted in the release announcement on GitHub.
