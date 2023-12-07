W4 Games Raises $15M To Help Push Open-Source Video Game Development With Godot

9 December 2023
Last year W4 Games was formed by Godot game engine developers as part of an effort to strengthen the open-source Godot ecosystem as well as work on commercial products and services, such as integrating with the proprietary game console/cloud platforms. They started out with $8.5 million dollars last year while this week announced a series A funding round of $15M.

W4 Games has raised $15M to help advance video game development with the open-source Godot Game engine. The $15M was raised by OSS Capital as well as Naval Ravikant, Justin Hoffman, Larry Augustin, Alex Atallah, Thomas Dohmke, Diogo Mónica, and Scott Williamson.

W4 Games and Godot logos


They will use the funds to hire more developers and help push Godot for consoles and advance their cloud offering.
"W4 Games will strengthen our role within the Godot ecosystem by supporting its open-source development and continuing to build products and services to facilitate Godot’s expansion, such as W4 Consoles (an approved middleware console porting solution for Godot games) and W4 Cloud (multi-tenant service to support millions of users). Moreover, we will target international expansion across North America, Europe, and Asia, and the development of a new Godot education program.

With this new funding, W4 Games aims to more than double its headcount in the coming 18 months to capture the fast-growing demand for its products and services."

More details on this series A funding round via W4Games.com.
4 Comments
