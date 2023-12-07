Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
W4 Games Raises $15M To Help Push Open-Source Video Game Development With Godot
W4 Games has raised $15M to help advance video game development with the open-source Godot Game engine. The $15M was raised by OSS Capital as well as Naval Ravikant, Justin Hoffman, Larry Augustin, Alex Atallah, Thomas Dohmke, Diogo Mónica, and Scott Williamson.
They will use the funds to hire more developers and help push Godot for consoles and advance their cloud offering.
"W4 Games will strengthen our role within the Godot ecosystem by supporting its open-source development and continuing to build products and services to facilitate Godot’s expansion, such as W4 Consoles (an approved middleware console porting solution for Godot games) and W4 Cloud (multi-tenant service to support millions of users). Moreover, we will target international expansion across North America, Europe, and Asia, and the development of a new Godot education program.
With this new funding, W4 Games aims to more than double its headcount in the coming 18 months to capture the fast-growing demand for its products and services."
More details on this series A funding round via W4Games.com.