Godot 4.0 Alpha 17 Released, New Company Raises $8M+ To Advance This Open-Source Engine

Godot 4.0 Alpha 17 is out today as the newest development release for this open-source game engine. Also announced today that the new start-up W4 Games that was started by Godot Engine developers has managed to raise $8.5M USD to support this open-source game engine ecosystem.Godot 4.0 Alpha 17 adds an option to convert projects from 3.x to 4.0 from the Project Manager, refactored the Android input handling, the .NET 6 support drops its dependence on libnethost, and a variety of other fixes and low-level improvements. Godot 4.0 continues working toward its beta phase followed by ultimately releasing this much anticipated open-source game engine update with a Vulkan renderer and a plethora of other improvements over Godot 3.x.

Also news in the Godot space today is that W4 Games has raised $8.5 million dollars to support the growth of the Godot Engine. W4 Games was started by Godot Engine project leader Juan Linietsky as well as RĂ©mi Verschelde and Fabio Alessandrelli. The focus of W4 Games is on strengthening the open-source Godot ecosystem with commercial products and services. OSS Capital and Lux Capital provided the seed funding round. More details on that milestone via W4Games.com