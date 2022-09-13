Godot 4.0 Alpha 17 Released, New Company Raises $8M+ To Advance This Open-Source Engine

Godot 4.0 Alpha 17 is out today as the newest development release for this open-source game engine. Also announced today that the new start-up W4 Games that was started by Godot Engine developers has managed to raise $8.5M USD to support this open-source game engine ecosystem.

Godot 4.0 Alpha 17 adds an option to convert projects from 3.x to 4.0 from the Project Manager, refactored the Android input handling, the .NET 6 support drops its dependence on libnethost, and a variety of other fixes and low-level improvements. Godot 4.0 continues working toward its beta phase followed by ultimately releasing this much anticipated open-source game engine update with a Vulkan renderer and a plethora of other improvements over Godot 3.x.


Also news in the Godot space today is that W4 Games has raised $8.5 million dollars to support the growth of the Godot Engine. W4 Games was started by Godot Engine project leader Juan Linietsky as well as Rémi Verschelde and Fabio Alessandrelli. The focus of W4 Games is on strengthening the open-source Godot ecosystem with commercial products and services. OSS Capital and Lux Capital provided the seed funding round. More details on that milestone via W4Games.com.
