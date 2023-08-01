Ubuntu Touch OTA-2 Focal Expands Support For Additional Smartphones
Back in March Ubuntu Touch OTA-1 Focal finally released for this community-developed smartphone/tablet OS that finally migrated from an Ubuntu 16.04 LTS base to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. This past weekend Ubuntu Touch OTA-2 Focal was released as the first update this lineage of being based off the newer Ubuntu Long-Term Support state.
Ubuntu Touch OTA-2 Focal expands the supported device list to now include the Fairphone 3, F(x)tec Pro1 X, and Vollaphone X23. That's in addition to already supported devices by Ubuntu Touch OTA-1 Focal like the Fairphone 4, Google Pixel 3a / 3a XL, OnePlus 6, Xiaomi MI A2, Xiaomi Poco M3, and others.
The Ubuntu Touch OTA-2 Focal update also has improvements to its System Settings app, more reliable Bluetooth following device reboots, hotspot support is more reliable, an updated QtWebEngine, fixing video playback on some MediaTek-based hardware, and a variety of other bug fixes.
Downloads and more details on the Ubuntu Touch OTA-2 Focal update via UBports.com.
