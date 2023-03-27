Ubuntu Touch OTA-1 Focal Released For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS On Smartphones

Ubuntu Touch as the community maintained version of Ubuntu Linux for smartphones and tablets has for years been frustratingly limited to Ubuntu 16.04 LTS as its base operating system for when Canonical had abandoned their smartphone ambitions. Today though that has finally changed with Ubuntu Touch OTA-1 Focal having been released that moves things forward to an Ubuntu 20.04 LTS base.Ubuntu Touch is now powered by Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, the current three year old Ubuntu Long-Term Support release with not yet moving straight-away to the current Ubuntu 22.04 LTS series. With this move to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS as its base, the smartphone models officially supported with this first OTA-1 Focal release are the Fairphone 4, Google Pixel 3a, Vollaphone, Vollaphone 22, and Vollaphone X. Aside from these devices, the Focal experience on other Ubuntu Touch devices may vary with some features potentially not working at this time.



Ubuntu Touch efforts began a decade ago already.