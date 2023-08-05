UCIe 1.1 Specification Released For Universal Chiplet Interconnect

Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 8 August 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT. 2 Comments
The Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express Consortium today published the UCe 1.1 specification for helping to standardize die-to-die connectivity with multi-die SoCs.

Coming just over one year since the UCIe 1.0 release, the UCIe 1.1 specification has been published by this consortium that is backed by Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, Meta, Microsoft, Google Cloud, TSMC, and numerous others for advancing this die-to-die open specification.

UCIe logo


With UCIe 1.1 the primary specification changes include:
- Enhancement for automotive includes runtime health monitoring and repair for high reliability applications
- New usages for streaming protocols with full UCIe stack, including simultaneous multiprotocol support with end-to-end link layer functionality
- Cost optimization for advanced packaging resulting from new bump maps
- Enhancements for compliance testing

More details on the UCIe 1.1 specification can be found via today's press release.
