Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
System76 Adding XWayland Support & Other Improvements To Its COSMIC DE
System76 published a new blog post today outlining some of the features being worked on recently for COSMIC DE, their desktop written in the Rust programming language and making use of the Iced toolkit.
System76 showing off recent work on COSMIC DE.
Some of the recent work on COSMIC includes:
- UI support has been added for tabs and segmented buttons.
- Improvements to COSMIC's Settings app from search enhancements to working on the Power, Sound, and Displays functionality.
- Dynamic rendering support for the COSMIC DE with Iced-Dynrend depending upon whether there is hardware rendering support or falling back to software-based rendering with the Iced toolkit.
- XWayland support has been added to COSMIC's Compositor (cosmic-comp) for now allowing Firefox, Steam, and other X11 software to work on COSMIC DE.
More details on the latest accomplishments around System76's COSMIC DE can be found via this blog post.