Steam On Linux Tries Again For Video Hardware Acceleration By Default On NVIDIA GPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 6 June 2023 at 09:15 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Last month Steam on Linux aimed to enable NVIDIA GPU video hardware acceleration by default but ultimately ran into problems. With Tuesday's Steam beta update they hope to have that resolved and re-enabled the NVIDIA GPU video hardware acceleration by default.

Tonight's Steam client beta fixes various general bugs, a number of Steam Input bugs were also resolved, and then a few Linux issues -- 2 of the 3 pertaining to NVIDIA GPUs with their proprietary Linux g raphics driver.

The new Steam beta for Linux has fixed a crash when Steam windows were closed with hardware acceleration enabled on NVIDIA GPUs. In turn, the Steam beta has re-enabled hardware acceleration by default for NVIDIA GPUs.

Steam Linux changes for June 6


It's now believed that all the NVIDIA Linux woes have passed and it's safe to re-enable the NVIDIA accelerated support out-of-the-box.

The full list of changes for tonight's Steam beta update can be found on Steam Community.
