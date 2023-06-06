Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Steam On Linux Tries Again For Video Hardware Acceleration By Default On NVIDIA GPUs
Tonight's Steam client beta fixes various general bugs, a number of Steam Input bugs were also resolved, and then a few Linux issues -- 2 of the 3 pertaining to NVIDIA GPUs with their proprietary Linux g raphics driver.
The new Steam beta for Linux has fixed a crash when Steam windows were closed with hardware acceleration enabled on NVIDIA GPUs. In turn, the Steam beta has re-enabled hardware acceleration by default for NVIDIA GPUs.
It's now believed that all the NVIDIA Linux woes have passed and it's safe to re-enable the NVIDIA accelerated support out-of-the-box.
The full list of changes for tonight's Steam beta update can be found on Steam Community.