Steam Client Beta Fixes NVIDIA HiDPI Scaling, GPU Hardware Acceleration
Valve released a new Steam client beta overnight and contains a few notable fixes for NVIDIA Linux gamers.
Following the recent Steam beta update where Steam now honors the KDE and GNOME desktop scaling factor, this most recent Steam beta update has fixed the issue of HiDPI scaling not working on NVIDIA GPUs. HiDPI scaling with the Steam Linux client should now be working properly across all major GPUs/drivers.
Another notable NVIDIA fix with this Steam beta update is addressing GPU hardware acceleration not being enabled for NVIDIA GPUs.
A third NVIDIA fix is taking care of Big Picture mode performance with NVIDIA GPUs.
Some of the other Linux-specific fixes in this update include fixing mouse input not working in some areas of the Steam client. There are also some general fixes within this latest Steam client beta.
More details on this latest release over on SteamPowered.com.
