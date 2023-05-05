Steam Beta Now Honors KDE & GNOME Global Scaling Factor
Today's Steam client beta will be a delight for some Linux gamers with the Steam client finally recognizing the GNOME and KDE desktop global scaling factor for text sizing.
The Steam Linux client will now make use of the system's global scale factor as set by KDE, GNOME, and any other desktop supporting the org.gnome.desktop.interface/text-scaling-factor interface.
The Steam beta has also re-introduced the GDK_SCALE variable fallback mechanism for computing the window scaling factor. Additionally, the Steam Linux client now has a command-line switch of -forcedesktopscaling [float] if wanting to force-override how the Steam client UI is scaled.
Arguably it's long overdue but is now found in today's Steam beta for those interested. More details on today's Steam beta update via SteamPowered.com.
