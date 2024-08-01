Steam On Linux Usage Flat For July At Just Above 2%

With the start of a new month comes the latest Steam Survey statistics from Valve for providing interesting software and hardware insight.

In May of this year Steam on Linux use hit 2.32% as an exciting high but then in June dipped to 2.08%. For the July numbers published this evening, the Linux use is reported flat at 2.08%. That's in percentage terms so with the Steam marketshare still tending to increase, it just means Linux is keeping pace with the month prior. The Windows results showed a 0.06% dip to 96.55% and macOS climbed by 0.06% to 1.37%.

Steam Survey OS statistics for July


There were no big swings in July and when looking at the Linux-only data, the Linux distribution breakdown is largely flat and SteamOS that powers the Steam Deck continuing to reside just below 50%.

Steam Survey Linux OS statistics for July


AMD CPUs continue to be found on more than 70% of the Linux systems polled, in large part due to the Steam Deck being powered by an AMD SoC but also the AMD open-source successes enjoyed by Linux gamers/enthusiasts.

Steam Linux CPU statistics for July


No big surprises or shifts from the July results of the Steam Survey. Those wanting to look at the fresh data can find it via the SteamPowered.com.
