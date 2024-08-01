Steam On Linux Usage Flat For July At Just Above 2%
With the start of a new month comes the latest Steam Survey statistics from Valve for providing interesting software and hardware insight.
In May of this year Steam on Linux use hit 2.32% as an exciting high but then in June dipped to 2.08%. For the July numbers published this evening, the Linux use is reported flat at 2.08%. That's in percentage terms so with the Steam marketshare still tending to increase, it just means Linux is keeping pace with the month prior. The Windows results showed a 0.06% dip to 96.55% and macOS climbed by 0.06% to 1.37%.
There were no big swings in July and when looking at the Linux-only data, the Linux distribution breakdown is largely flat and SteamOS that powers the Steam Deck continuing to reside just below 50%.
AMD CPUs continue to be found on more than 70% of the Linux systems polled, in large part due to the Steam Deck being powered by an AMD SoC but also the AMD open-source successes enjoyed by Linux gamers/enthusiasts.
No big surprises or shifts from the July results of the Steam Survey. Those wanting to look at the fresh data can find it via the SteamPowered.com.
