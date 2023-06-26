Slint 1.1 Released For This Rust-Tailored GUI Toolkit, New Royalty-Free License
Back in April was the release of Slint 1.0 for this open-source, Rust-focused graphical toolkit formerly known as SixtyFPS. Today marks the release of Slint 1.1 as the first significant feature update after crossing the 1.0 milestone.
Slint 1.1 brings a new royalty-free license following community feedback. Slint formerly was under the GPLv3 and a proprietary commercial license while now there is also a royalty-free license option too. Slint's examples and tutorials are also now under a MIT license while the project has also adopted a simplified CLA.
Among the feature changes with Slint 1.1 are infrastructure for handling language translations, the fluent widget style has been enhanced, there is initial OpenGL integration, and a variety of other enhancements and fixes.
More details on this young cross-platform GUI toolkit via Slint.dev.
Add A Comment