Slint 1.1 Released For This Rust-Tailored GUI Toolkit, New Royalty-Free License

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 26 June 2023 at 01:20 PM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING
Back in April was the release of Slint 1.0 for this open-source, Rust-focused graphical toolkit formerly known as SixtyFPS. Today marks the release of Slint 1.1 as the first significant feature update after crossing the 1.0 milestone.

Slint 1.1 brings a new royalty-free license following community feedback. Slint formerly was under the GPLv3 and a proprietary commercial license while now there is also a royalty-free license option too. Slint's examples and tutorials are also now under a MIT license while the project has also adopted a simplified CLA.

Slint demo


Among the feature changes with Slint 1.1 are infrastructure for handling language translations, the fluent widget style has been enhanced, there is initial OpenGL integration, and a variety of other enhancements and fixes.

More details on this young cross-platform GUI toolkit via Slint.dev.
Add A Comment
Related News
Wasmer 4.0 WebAssembly Implementation Brings WASIX Support
Go 1.21 Enabling PGO For Faster Performance, Tuned Garbage Collector
Linux 6.5 Upgrading The Rust Toolchain, New Modules Added
Python 3.13 Aiming For More Performance
Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.39 Released With OpenJDK 20 Support
JDK 21 Forked From Mainline For What Will Be The Next Java LTS Release
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Red Hat Now Limiting RHEL Sources To CentOS Stream
KDE Plasma 6 Has Reached The Point Of Being "Fairly Livable"
Intel Releases x86-simd-sort 2.0 With Faster AVX-512 Sorting, New Algorithms
GCC Adopts A Code of Conduct
GCC Lands AVX-512 Fully-Masked Vectorization
AlmaLinux Figuring Out Path Forward Following RHEL Source Code Policy Change
GNOME Lands Nice Optimization For Wayland Gaming
Intel Arc Graphics Driver Change Leads To A Big Speed-Up Under Linux