SDL 2.30 Release Candidate Brings Many Fixes, New Additions For The Steam API

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 20 January 2024 at 05:51 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING
While SDL 3.0 remains under development as the next major release for this hardware/software abstraction library commonly used by games and other software for cross-platform handling, SDL 2.30 RC1 was released today as the newest of the SDL2 series.

SDL 2.30 is going to be mostly a bug-fix release but there are a few new features. SDL 2.30 is adding support for 2 bits-per-pixel indexed surface formats. There are also some additions being made in the name of Steam: a new function for getting the Steam API handle of a controller where available. Another related addition is a SDL controller event when the Steam API handle changes for a controller.

SDL logo


The rest of the work is mostly general bug-fixing for SDL 2.30 RC1. Since this summer SDL2 has been largely left in maintenance mode. More details on this work via the SDL project on GitHub.
