Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
SDL 2.30 Release Candidate Brings Many Fixes, New Additions For The Steam API
SDL 2.30 is going to be mostly a bug-fix release but there are a few new features. SDL 2.30 is adding support for 2 bits-per-pixel indexed surface formats. There are also some additions being made in the name of Steam: a new function for getting the Steam API handle of a controller where available. Another related addition is a SDL controller event when the Steam API handle changes for a controller.
The rest of the work is mostly general bug-fixing for SDL 2.30 RC1. Since this summer SDL2 has been largely left in maintenance mode. More details on this work via the SDL project on GitHub.