SDL2 Now Transitioning To Maintenance Mode

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 20 June 2023 at 03:08 PM EDT. Add A Comment
With today's release of SDL 2.28 it also marks the SDL2 library entering maintenance mode for this open-source software that's relied upon by Valve and many cross-platform games.

The SDL 2.28 release mainly consists of bug fixes along with a few new hints / events / functions. Overall it's quite a minor stable update with all major feature work centered around SDL 3 development.


With the focus on SDL 3, this SDL 2.28 release also marks SDL 2 entering maintenance mode where they will continue to provide bug fixes but are focusing on SDL 3.0 for all new feature development. The sdl2-compat code is also being worked on to help the transition of SDL2 software to ultimately run atop SDL3.

More details on today's SDL 2.28 release via GitHub.
