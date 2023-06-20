Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
SDL2 Now Transitioning To Maintenance Mode
The SDL 2.28 release mainly consists of bug fixes along with a few new hints / events / functions. Overall it's quite a minor stable update with all major feature work centered around SDL 3 development.
With the focus on SDL 3, this SDL 2.28 release also marks SDL 2 entering maintenance mode where they will continue to provide bug fixes but are focusing on SDL 3.0 for all new feature development. The sdl2-compat code is also being worked on to help the transition of SDL2 software to ultimately run atop SDL3.
More details on today's SDL 2.28 release via GitHub.