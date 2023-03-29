Qt Creator 10 Released With Improved C++20 Support, QML Code Model From Qt 6.5

Qt Creator 10 has been released as the newest version of this open-source C++ and Qt focused integrated development environment provided by The Qt Company.

Qt Creator 10 as this Qt-focused IDE pulls in the LLVM 16 compiler stack to improve the C++20 support with Clang, enhance the interaction with Clangd, and now enables the ClangFormat plugin by default. ClangFormat is providing the intelligent automatic indentation of code within the editor.

The Qt Group shows off Qt Creator


Qt Creator 10 also pulls in the code model from Qt 6.5 to enhance the QML support and various new features there. The CMake build system integration has also been updated. Qt Creator 10 also adds other new features like handling of the code model remotely via remote Clangd within Docker and the ability to browse file-systems on remote targets.

Downloads and more details on today's Qt Creator 10 integrated development environment release via Qt.io.
