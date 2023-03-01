Python 3.12 Alpha 6 Released With More Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 8 March 2023 at 06:12 AM EST.
PROGRAMMING
Python 3.12 Alpha 6 was released on Tuesday as the newest development release toward this next major Python release.

While it's only been a few months since Python 3.11 shipped with its big performance improvements, Python 3.12 continues working its way toward release. This next major update to Python is working on improved error messages, support for the Linux perf profiler, dropping several old/broken/deprecated functions, the internal representation of integers has been changed in preparing for future performance enhancements, and a variety of other highlights.


An example of the improved error messages with Python 3.12.


Downloads and more details on all of the changes to find so far for Python 3.12 can be found via the Alpha 6 announcement.

The Python 3.12 schedule puts one more alpha release next month followed by the beta releases beginning in early May and that also marking the feature freeze. Following at least four betas and two release candidates, Python 3.12.0 final is expected to ship by early October.
