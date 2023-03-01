Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Python 3.12 Alpha 6 Released With More Improvements
While it's only been a few months since Python 3.11 shipped with its big performance improvements, Python 3.12 continues working its way toward release. This next major update to Python is working on improved error messages, support for the Linux perf profiler, dropping several old/broken/deprecated functions, the internal representation of integers has been changed in preparing for future performance enhancements, and a variety of other highlights.
An example of the improved error messages with Python 3.12.
Downloads and more details on all of the changes to find so far for Python 3.12 can be found via the Alpha 6 announcement.
The Python 3.12 schedule puts one more alpha release next month followed by the beta releases beginning in early May and that also marking the feature freeze. Following at least four betas and two release candidates, Python 3.12.0 final is expected to ship by early October.