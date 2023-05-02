Proton 8.0-2 Brings More Fixes For Windows Games On Steam Play

Less than a month has passed since Proton 8.0-1 shipped as the software that powers Valve's Steam Play for enjoying Windows games on Linux. Already out today is the Proton 8.0-2.

Proton 8.0-2 RC


The Proton 8.0-2 release brings fixes for Baldur's Gate 3, Dvinity Original Sin, Path of Exile, Trackmania, Elden Ring, Red Dead Redemption 2, and other games. There is also a workaround for the EA Launcher crashing.
- Fixed Baldur's Gate 3 getting stuck on a black screen in Vulkan mode.
- Fixed Divinity: Original Sin: Enhanced Edition and Divinity Original Sin II: Definitive Edition crashing on launch.
- Fixed Path of Exile crashing.
- Fixed memory leak in Trackmania and Ubisoft Connect overlay.
- Improved Elden Ring compatibility compared to Proton 8.0-1. It can still be finicky.
- Fixed Red Dead Redemption 2 and other games not starting after switching from Proton Experimental to stable.
- Added a temporary workaround for EA Launcher crashing. Steam Deck's on-screen keyboard may not pop up automatically while using it.

Firing up Steam should make Proton 8.0-2 available as a Steam Play option while those wanting the sources can fetch it from GitHub.
