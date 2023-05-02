Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Proton 8.0-2 Brings More Fixes For Windows Games On Steam Play
The Proton 8.0-2 release brings fixes for Baldur's Gate 3, Dvinity Original Sin, Path of Exile, Trackmania, Elden Ring, Red Dead Redemption 2, and other games. There is also a workaround for the EA Launcher crashing.
- Fixed Baldur's Gate 3 getting stuck on a black screen in Vulkan mode.
- Fixed Divinity: Original Sin: Enhanced Edition and Divinity Original Sin II: Definitive Edition crashing on launch.
- Fixed Path of Exile crashing.
- Fixed memory leak in Trackmania and Ubisoft Connect overlay.
- Improved Elden Ring compatibility compared to Proton 8.0-1. It can still be finicky.
- Fixed Red Dead Redemption 2 and other games not starting after switching from Proton Experimental to stable.
- Added a temporary workaround for EA Launcher crashing. Steam Deck's on-screen keyboard may not pop up automatically while using it.
Firing up Steam should make Proton 8.0-2 available as a Steam Play option while those wanting the sources can fetch it from GitHub.