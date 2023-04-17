Proton 8.0-1 Published With More Games Now Running On Steam Play

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 17 April 2023 at 03:19 PM EDT. 5 Comments
VALVE
Valve and CodeWeavers have made available Proton 8.0-1 as their newest version of this downstream of Wine that powers Steam Play for enjoying Windows games on Linux.

Proton 8.0-1 is the much awaited re-base of Proton against the Wine 8.0 state. Games now tested and considered to be playable new with Proton 8.0-1 are Forspoken, Samurai Maiden, Dead Space (2023), Creativerse, Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, Atelier Meruru, Atelier Lydie & Suelle The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings, Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX, Blue Reflection, Atelier Rorona The Alchemist of Arland DX, Disney Dreamlight Valley, ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV, ToGather:Island, WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate Definitive Edition, Exceed - Gun Bullet Children, Gungrave G.O.R.E., and Chex Quest HD.

Proton 8.0


Proton 8.0-1 also fixes an issue with the 2K launcher, improves CJK font support for many games, improves suspend/resume for Tiny Tina's Wonderland on the Steam Deck, betters the multi-touch support, fixes rendering issues in Splinter Cell, fixes Alt + Tab handling with GNOME 43, fixes a Football Manager 2023 crash, fixes ray-tracing for Crysis Remastered, and has dozens of other fixes for different games. NVIDIA NVAPI support is also now enabled for many games.

Besides re-basing against Wine 8.0, Proton 8.0-1 also pulls in a newer DXVK Git snapshot, updates to the latest VKD3D-Proton, and also pulls in updated versions of Wine-Mono and DXVK-NVAPI.

More details on all of the Proton 8.0-1 changes via GitHub.
5 Comments
Related News
Valve Shows A Huge Drop In Linux Gamers For March, But The Numbers Are Questionable
Valve Officially Announces Counter-Strike 2
Steam Deck Goes On Sale For Steam's Spring Sale
Steam On Linux Marketshare Percentage Dipped In February
Steam Deck Controller Interface Seeing Initial Support With Linux 6.3
Proton 7.0-6 Released With More Windows Games Playable On Linux
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD openSIL Detailed For Advancing Open-Source System Firmware
FSF Slams Google Over Dropping JPEG-XL In Chrome
Fedora 38 Being Released Next Tuesday
CoreCtrl Now Available In Debian & Ubuntu 23.04 For Managing Your System
Improved Btrfs Scrub Code Readied For Linux 6.4, ~10% Faster
Nginx 1.24 Released With TLSv1.3 Protocol Enabled By Default
Linux Patches Confirm Intel Meteor Lake Having An L4 Cache
Linux 6.3-rc6 Released For Easter