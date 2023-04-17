Proton 8.0-1 Published With More Games Now Running On Steam Play
Valve and CodeWeavers have made available Proton 8.0-1 as their newest version of this downstream of Wine that powers Steam Play for enjoying Windows games on Linux.
Proton 8.0-1 is the much awaited re-base of Proton against the Wine 8.0 state. Games now tested and considered to be playable new with Proton 8.0-1 are Forspoken, Samurai Maiden, Dead Space (2023), Creativerse, Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, Atelier Meruru, Atelier Lydie & Suelle The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings, Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX, Blue Reflection, Atelier Rorona The Alchemist of Arland DX, Disney Dreamlight Valley, ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV, ToGather:Island, WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate Definitive Edition, Exceed - Gun Bullet Children, Gungrave G.O.R.E., and Chex Quest HD.
Proton 8.0-1 also fixes an issue with the 2K launcher, improves CJK font support for many games, improves suspend/resume for Tiny Tina's Wonderland on the Steam Deck, betters the multi-touch support, fixes rendering issues in Splinter Cell, fixes Alt + Tab handling with GNOME 43, fixes a Football Manager 2023 crash, fixes ray-tracing for Crysis Remastered, and has dozens of other fixes for different games. NVIDIA NVAPI support is also now enabled for many games.
Besides re-basing against Wine 8.0, Proton 8.0-1 also pulls in a newer DXVK Git snapshot, updates to the latest VKD3D-Proton, and also pulls in updated versions of Wine-Mono and DXVK-NVAPI.
More details on all of the Proton 8.0-1 changes via GitHub.
