KDE Plasma 6.0 Ends September With Many New Features & Enhancements
Plasma 6 development is ending September on a high note with a number of new features and enhancements to this desktop now merged.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly recap of all the interesting KDE changes and fixes to be merged for the week. This was a particularly action-packed week as the developers work toward the KDE Plasma 6.0 finish line coming up in early February and prior to that the development releases.
Among the KDE Plasma 6 development excitement this week included:
- Plasma 6 merges its Overview and Desktop Grid together into one effect. Nate Graham calls this unified effect "really awesome work" and should be a nice change for Plasma 6.
- Plasma 6 Wayland has a new system tray monitor to show when someone is using the web camera.
- Floating panels now have nice shadows and with no "chunky" margins when de-floated.
- Metal + Alt + L is a new global shortcut by default to switch between the current and last-used keyboard layout.
- Icons drawn by Kirigami.Icon now look better and sharper when using fractional scaling.
- Improved presentation of permissions for Flatpak apps within Discover.
- With the Plasma systemd integration, Plasma is now more comprehensive about ensuring processes are killed when logging out.
- Improved appearance of Breeze-themed GTK2 applications.
More details on these changes via Nate's blog.
