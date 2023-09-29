KDE Plasma 6.0 Ends September With Many New Features & Enhancements

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 30 September 2023 at 06:12 AM EDT. 13 Comments
KDE
Plasma 6 development is ending September on a high note with a number of new features and enhancements to this desktop now merged.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly recap of all the interesting KDE changes and fixes to be merged for the week. This was a particularly action-packed week as the developers work toward the KDE Plasma 6.0 finish line coming up in early February and prior to that the development releases.

Among the KDE Plasma 6 development excitement this week included:

- Plasma 6 merges its Overview and Desktop Grid together into one effect. Nate Graham calls this unified effect "really awesome work" and should be a nice change for Plasma 6.

- Plasma 6 Wayland has a new system tray monitor to show when someone is using the web camera.

- Floating panels now have nice shadows and with no "chunky" margins when de-floated.

- Metal + Alt + L is a new global shortcut by default to switch between the current and last-used keyboard layout.

- Icons drawn by Kirigami.Icon now look better and sharper when using fractional scaling.

- Improved presentation of permissions for Flatpak apps within Discover.

- With the Plasma systemd integration, Plasma is now more comprehensive about ensuring processes are killed when logging out.

- Improved appearance of Breeze-themed GTK2 applications.

More details on these changes via Nate's blog.
13 Comments
Related News
KDE Making It Easier To Find Or Offer "Sponsored Work"
KDE Plasma 6 Seeing Many Bug Fixes -- Including For The Plasma Wayland Session
KDE On Wayland: "The Biggest Thing Needed Now Is Adoption By 3rd Party Apps"
KDE Plasma 6.0 Lands More Performance Optimizations, Better Wayland Gaming Experience
KDE Lands More Power Management Tuning, Behaves Better On Btrfs File-Systems
KDE Frameworks 6 & Qt6'ed Gear Apps Will Release Alongside Plasma 6.0 In February
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is A Wonderful Upstream Contributor To Linux & The Open-Source Community
Linux Terminal Emulators Have The Potential Of Being Much Faster
PipeWire 1.0 Planned For Release Later This Year
Linux's Multi-Grain Timestamps Short-Lived: Removed From The Kernel After A Few Weeks
Linux 6.7 Adding New Feature To Btrfs For The Steam Deck
Blumenkrantz Optimizes Mesa Vulkan Submission Merging - Some Test Cases Improve 1000%+
Firefox 118 Available With Performance Improvements, Automated Translations
Reminder: The 2023 Phoronix Premium Oktoberfest/Autumn Special