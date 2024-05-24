PoCL 6.0-RC1 OpenCL Bringing OpenMP, Intel oneTBB Driver & Better Level Zero

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 24 May 2024 at 10:46 AM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING
POCL as the "Portable Computing Language" OpenCL implementation that originally began as a CPU-based run-time and has expanded to support a variety of GPU and accelerator targets is out with its first release candidate of the upcoming PoCL 6.0.

PoCL 5.0 released at the end of 2023 with transparent OpenCL over networked systems with a new remote driver target. The remote driver in PoCL 6.0 is adding support for coarse-grained Shared Virtual Memory (SVM), vsock, clCompileProgram/clLinkProgram, and other features.

PoCL remote diagram


In addition to that PoCL remote driver work, there is a new "cpu-tbb" driver for CPU-based OpenCL execution but relying now on the Intel oneTBB Threaded Building Blocks library for scheduling. Also on the Intel side is PoCL's oneAPI Level Zero driver now supporting a host synchronization optimization, larger than 4GB buffers, and other improvements.

PoCL 6.0-RC1 also adds support for the LLVM/Clang 18 compiler, larger CL_DEVICE_MAX_MEM_ALLOC_SIZE for the NVIDIA CUDA driver, and the PoCL CPU driver now supports OpenMP along with other new OpenCL extensions.

Downloads and more details on this significant PoCL 6.0 test release via GitHub.
