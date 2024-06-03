Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
OpenCV 4.10 Released With Many DNN Improvements, Wayland Backend For Linux
With OpenCV 4.10 there are many improvements to its deep neural network (DNN) module, experimental NumPy 2.0 support, various Android improvements, NVIDIA CUDA 12.4+ platform support, RISC-V and ARM improvements, oneAPI 2024 support, experimental Windows ARM64 support, experimental Apple VisionOS support, and a native Wayland back-end on Linux. Various issues are addressed and improvements made as part of plumbing Wayland support to OpenCV's HighGUI code.
OpenCV 4.10's Deep Neural Network module adds OpenVINO 2024 toolkit support, NVIDIA cuDNN 9+ support, improved modern Yolo detectors, a Vulkan back-end for the NaryEltwiseLayer, parallel version of scatter and scatterND, support for more DNN OpenVINO layers and more ONNX layers, significantly improved DNN memory consumption, and a variety of other optimizations.
Downloads and more information on today's OpenCV 4.10 computer vision release via GitHub.