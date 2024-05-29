Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
QuestDB 8.0 Brings Up To 50% Performance Improvement, ZFS Data Compression
QuestDB 8.0 has around a 50% performance improvement on average over its already speedy SQL query performance. QuestDB 8.0 also adds data compression support for the (Open)ZFS file-system. This OpenZFS data compression integration was previously only available in their enterprise version while is now available in the open-source QuestDB for fully embracing OpenZFS support and system-level data compression.
QuestDB 8.0 also brings the VARCHAR data type support, the Jemalloc allocator is now used by default, and a variety of other performance enhancements.
Downloads and more details on the big QuestDB 8.0 database release via GitHub.