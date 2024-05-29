QuestDB 8.0 Brings Up To 50% Performance Improvement, ZFS Data Compression

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 29 May 2024 at 10:39 AM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING
QuestDB 8.0 is out today as the newest feature update to this open-source time-series database. QuestDB continues to cater to high throughput ingestion and fast SQL queries so it can handle use-cases from financial data to IoT sensors. With today's QuestDB 8.0 release, it's even faster.

QuestDB 8.0 has around a 50% performance improvement on average over its already speedy SQL query performance. QuestDB 8.0 also adds data compression support for the (Open)ZFS file-system. This OpenZFS data compression integration was previously only available in their enterprise version while is now available in the open-source QuestDB for fully embracing OpenZFS support and system-level data compression.

QuestDB 8.0 also brings the VARCHAR data type support, the Jemalloc allocator is now used by default, and a variety of other performance enhancements.

QuestDB logo


Downloads and more details on the big QuestDB 8.0 database release via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Llamafile 0.8.5 Delivers Greater Performance: Tiny Models 2x Faster On Threadripper
PoCL 6.0-RC1 OpenCL Bringing OpenMP, Intel oneTBB Driver & Better Level Zero
Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.45 Released For Supporting OpenJDK 22
Cloudflare Praises Golang PGO For Significant CPU Savings
Rust 1.78 Upgrade For Linux 6.10, Dropping In-Tree "alloc" Fork To Save ~10k Lines
Cloudflare Releases Pingora 0.2 For Building Fast & Reliable Networked Systems
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.10 Honors One Last ReiserFS Request Made By Hans Reiser
Memory Sealing "mseal" System Call Merged For Linux 6.10
GNOME Shell & Mutter Broke Their Good Faith With Ubuntu
NVIDIA 555.42.02 Linux Beta Brings Wayland Explicit Sync, GSP Firmware Used By Default
KDE Plasma 6.1 Beta Released With Wayland Explicit Sync, Input Capture Portal & More
Linux 6.10 Improves AMD ROCm Compute Support For "Small" Ryzen APUs
Coreboot 24.05 Released With 25 More Platforms - Including The Framework 13 AMD
KDE Plasma 6.1 Lands Dynamic Triple Buffering Support